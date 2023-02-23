Arrest made in connection to bomb threats towards Hampton courts: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police say they made an arrest in connection with the bomb threat investigation on Feb. 22.

Billy Ray Saulsberry III, a 43-year-old Chesapeake man, has been arrested in connection to this incident, according to police.

He has been charged with one count of threatening to bomb.

He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

At around 10:35 a.m., on Feb. 22, officials were notified of a potential bomb threat to the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courthouse located in the 200-blk of N. King Street.

Hampton police and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and as a precautionary measure, all citizens and employees from the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courthouse as well as the General District Courthouse, and Circuit Courthouse were evacuated.

A sweep of the courthouses was completed and there were no suspicious devices located, according to police. The criminal investigation into the threat is on-going.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance and have requested that anyone with information about whom may have made this threat to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Threatening to bomb is a class five felony which can carry a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than 10 years, or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both.