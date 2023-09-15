"At least her can't hurt anyone else:" Newport News mom gets closure, police find suspect in daughter's death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A grieving family in Newport News is finally receiving closure after their loved one was tragically shot outside her home in August. Monica Saunders says there is no pain like losing a child, especially when someone takes their life.

"I have to deal with pain every night. I can't sleep because I'm imagining my child being shot in her head so many times. It hurts," said Saunders.

Monica Saunders is the mother ofTahesha Saunders, a mother of six who was shot multiple times outside of her home in Newport News. For weeks police searched for the suspect responsible but could not make an arrest. Saunders said she was fearful for herself and her daughter's six children currently in her care.

"It was scary to be here in this apartment. I thought maybe he knew where I lived, and I started getting scared the boys had to go to the school bus it was a scary feeling," explained Saunders.

Earlier this week, we sat down with the Saunders who desperately wanted information to come forward and an arrest to be made.

Two days later, the phone rang with good news. Police said Ronald Lashawne Brown, the man accused of killing her, was found in Hopewell, Virginia.

"With the technology that we have with the help of our community and other communities, we were able to pinpoint some areas in our area and then in Hopewell that Mr. Brown may be," explained Steve Drew, Chief of Police for Newport News.

For weeks, warrants were out for Brown's arrest including one in connection to Saunder's death. While Saunders said this news is a relief, she said it doesn't completely heal a broken heart.

"He can be caught, he can be locked up, but it's still not going to ease that pain I have for my child that he took from me," says Saunders. "I pray that this man will never hurt anyone else. I wouldn't want this on any mother."