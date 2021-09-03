ATF offers up to $10,000 reward for suspect information in Oceanfront shooting death of Deshayla Harris

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $10,000 for information on the person or people responsible for the shooting death of 29-year-old Norfolk woman Deshayla E. Harris.

On March 26, Harris was struck and killed by a stray bullet in the 300 block of 19th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Police said Harris was a bystander during a feud between multiple groups of unknown people.

Police released photos of several potential witnesses to the incident, but no one has been charged in Harris' death.

“ATF works closely with local, state, and federal partners to disrupt the cycle of criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” ATF Washington Field Division Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson said in an emailed statement. “ATF’s crime gun intelligence in conjunction with our newly formed strike force will continue to leverage investigative resources needed to pursue justice.

"We are also calling upon community members to provide any information that will assist us in locating and holding those involved accountable for this horrific act of gun violence.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 888 -ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website.