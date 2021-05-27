Police release photos of possible witnesses to Deshayla Harris' murder at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for the public's assistance in identifying possible witnesses to the homicide of 28-year-old Deshayla Harris.

Police are saying if anyone recognizes the unique apparel in the photographs above and below, it may assist investigators identify potential witnesses.

Virginia Beach Police are continuing to investigate Harris' death. She was shot and killed at the Oceanfront on March 26.

On April 30 police provided an update saying surveillance video, eyewitness statements and other evidence "continue to indicate that Deshayla Harris was struck by gunfire exchanged between groups of individuals."

They say that evidence indicates her death happened "several minutes" before a VBPD officer fatally shot 25-year-old Lynch.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

