Attorney General Jason Miyares says insurance companies can't deny cancer treatment to patients

HAMPTON, Va. — News that you have cancer makes you think of your options. On Friday, Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an opinion about one particular treatment that isn't always easy for cancer patients to receive.

Doug Knittel is living with lymphoma. The cancer caused a tumor to grow in his eye socket and down the side of his face.

While some treatments can treat cancer, Knittel says they exchange one problem for another, which includes harmful side effects and even a second form of cancer.

"There are a lot of other structures around the tumor. There is my eye, parts of the brain parts of everything else," explained Knittel. "That was what Proton Therapy was made for. You can hit a tumor and not damage the surrounding tissue itself,"

Dr. Allan Thorton with the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute says the therapy has been extremely lifesaving.

Both Dr. Thornton and Dr. Christopher Sinesi have supported this treatment for some time because of the medical needs of the Hampton Roads community.

Despite the great need, Dr. Thornton tells me there are a few hurdles to this healthcare.

"I have to appeal many of our patients, and I've had to do this for twenty years now," said Dr. Thornton. "My displeasure is that the insurance companies often put three and four levels of appeal with additional action from companies on the outside that is a barrier to entry."

On Friday, Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an opinion about the treatment, saying by Virginia law insurance carriers can't deny patients this treatment. While this is a step in the right direction, Doctor Thornton says the only way for there to be real change is if it's written into law.

News 3 reached out to Attorney General Miyares to ask what patients should do if they are turned away by their insurance. In response, Miyares team provided us with the following statement:

"If someone gets turned away from their insurance carrier, they have the right to retain private legal counsel to assist them in their claims. The Attorney General cannot offer legal advice to or represent individuals with their claims."

