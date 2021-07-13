Attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr. case to announce filing of federal lawsuit

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The attorneys for the Andrew Brown Jr., case will be announcing the filing of a federal lawsuit on Wednesday.

Attorneys Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels said they will address the media to announce the filing the suit which seeks in excess of $30 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The morning of April 21 when Brown was killed, deputies were serving a warrant on felony drug charges. Since the incident, District Attorney Andrew Womble said after reviewing the investigation, Brown’s death was justified. Womble said Brown’s actions made it reasonable for deputies to use deadly force.

Brown's family and family attorneys have said he was executed with a shot to the head. His death also sparked continuous protests in Elizabeth City demanding transparency.

The press conference will be at 12 p.m., in front of the federal courthouse on E Main Street.