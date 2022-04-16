Battleship Wisconsin celebrates its 78th birthday

NORFOLK, Va. - It's a special day for a Norfolk icon many see when in the mermaid city.

Saturday marks the USS Wisconsin's 78th birthday.

The Wisconsin was commissioned on this day, April 16, back in 1944. The battleship served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Persian Gulf War.

It's also one of the largest and last battleships ever built by the Navy.

On Saturday, veterans and their families came out to enjoy guided tours, entertainment, and new spaces on the ship.

They also were able to explore where high-ranking officers used to reside.

"For the past two years they have been closed due to the pandemic, but they're open again and they have started some new tours. So we actually have two tours that you can take of the battleship. Our commander control tour and life in the engine room," Rachel Harrington, the Education manager said.

The ship's leaders tell us the funding they got today provides interpretation and restoration of the ship ad allows Nauticus to open new onboard spaces and learning opportunities for students, families, and visitors.

