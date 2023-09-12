'Beacon of light and hope:' Family of murdered NSU student release statement calling for change

NORFOLK, Va. — The parents of Jahari George, the Norfolk State University sophomore that was shot and killed on Sept. 2, have released a statement calling to stand against gun violence.

Their statement is as follows:

"It is with heavy hearts that we, Michael and TeAnna George, address the world today. We have lost our beloved son, Jahari Deon George, in a senseless act of gun violence. We stand before you not just as grieving parents but as advocates for change in the face of this heartbreaking tragedy.

Jahari was a beacon of light and hope, and his untimely passing has left a void that can never be filled. His journey as a 20-year-old junior engineering student from Maryland attending Norfolk State University was tragically cut short on Saturday, September 2, 2023, near the NSU campus. Our son was on loan to the Hampton Roads area while he attended college to further pursue his education and dreams. We want to express our deep gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received during t his incredibly challenging time."

Jahari's mother, TeAnna said, "Our hearts overflow with gratitude for the support, prayers, calls, texts, posts, donations, and all the acts of kindness and solidarity that have touched our lies. We knew we were blessed to have been chosen as his parents, and now we see how far-reaching his impact truly was. Jahari embarked on his junior year of college with an unwavering commitment to bring about positive change on campus, in the community, and the world at large. He was planning to surprise our family with his decision to join a noteworthy organization on the Norflk State University campus in the spring, a testament to his dedication to unity and community. Jahari firmly believed that our strength lies in our togetherness. We are deeply appreciative of the Spartan Family and the Norfolk community for embracing him and providing him with an enriching college experience during his time here."

His father Michael continued, "Jahari's character was defined by his boundless love, selflessness, and an infectious spirit that left a lasting mark on all who knew him. His energy, his smile, and his unwavering dedication to his loved ones made him a symbol of hope and inspiration. His legacy of sincerity and his passion for helping others will forever illuminate the hearts of those who were privileged to know him."

A spokesperson for the family said in a release that in memory of Jahari, people are invited to join the family at a "Celebration of Remembrance" on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Student Center, Room 138 on NSU's campus.

"Together, let us remember Jahari's spirit, honor his commitment to unity and change, and stand as a community against the tragic violence that took him from us far too soon," the family said.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, Norfolk police were called to the 2700 block of Gate House Road, just outside of NSU's campus, for a shooting.

Jahari George was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

*Editor's note: Norfolk State University said Jahari George was a sophomore, and his family says he was a junior.*