Berkley community trying to find solutions to gun violence after shots fired at vigil for man killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The Berkley community continues to mourn after a shooting took place at a vigil for a young man who was recently killed.

Marvin Milton’s family was holding a memorial on May 15 when people got out of a car and fired about 12 shots, according to witnesses. At this time, it remains unclear where the bullets came from or who the intended target was.

Representatives with the Norfolk Police Department met victims at the Berkley Basketball Court Tuesday to offer condolences and support for Milton's family. A representative from the Salvation Army was also present to offer condolences.

Nine of Milton's family members were present for the gathering, and spoke about efforts to stop the violence in the city.

Twenty-two-year-old Milton was shot Thursday in the 5400 block of Greenplain Road. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"It's never shocking to me when someone gets killed in this day and time," said Bernard "Peewee" Thompson, a community activist. "I've been knowing that young man for years. He comes from a good family. My heart is heavy."

Bilal Muhammad and the Stop the Violence team were also at the vigil to console Milton’s family and the community.

"I looked to my left where the gunshots where coming from, and then I heard bigger gunshots, and then it sounded like the gunshots where coming closer to us, so I’m running and hitting the ground," Muhammad told News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

Just a day later, the only things left in Berkley Park are police tape, balloons, candles and shoes on the ground belonging to people running away from the bullets.

"You had infants, a lot of youth here and a lot of adults here. Everybody had to hit the ground and run," Muhammad said. "Three guys got out of the car and started firing and coming closer, firing all over here. Didn’t care who the bullet hit."