HAMPTON, Va. - The igsby family has announced that they are offering a $25,000 cash reward “for information leading to finding Codi Bigsby, or the arrest and prosecution of whoever took him,” according to a press release.

The family will be hosting a press conference to discuss and review what they consider inaction by the Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney's office. The conference will be held July 15, 2022 at 1 p.m.

The family will also be publicly condemning the Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney's office and how it has handled the investigation into Codi Bigsby’s whereabouts and the continued prosecution of Cory Bigsby.

