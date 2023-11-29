BISSELL partners with Peninsula shelter to lower adoption fees, end pet homelessness

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shelter pets on the peninsula have a chance of finding new homes thanks to a partnership between the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter [PRAS] and the BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the city of Newport News announced BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less at 730 shelters nationwide, including PRAS in Newport News.

The initiative is part of BISSELL's Empty the Shelters adoption event, the largest funded adoption event in the nation, according to the press release.

“The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is no stranger to the current pet crisis that the entire nation is experiencing, with an overwhelming number of animals in need of homes,” Krista Smith, program coordinator PRAS, said. “We are honored to be a part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event. We hope to place animals in safe and loving homes this holiday season.”

Thanks to BISSELL, fees are waived or significantly reduced from Dec. 1 to Dec. 17., the press release states.

Fees for adult dogs that are one year or older, and above 30 pounds, are waived. Adult cats that are one year or older can be adopted for $20.

Small dogs and puppies less than 30 pounds or under one year of age will have $50 adoption fees.

BISSELL and PRAS urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements, in advance.

For information on available pets, visit PRAS's website here. For more information on the adoption event, you can check out BISSELL's website here.