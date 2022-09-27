Blood drive supports Whole Blood Initiative, supports EMS on-site aid

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Blood is being collected for the Whole Blood Initiative, new to Hampton Roads.

The goal of the initiative is to have supervisors with Emergency Medical Services carry whole blood in the back of their vehicle, so they can administer it at the scene of an accident rather than having the patient wait until they get to a hospital.

Typically, EMS crews give clear liquids or components of blood through an IV, but they say giving it sooner would save lives.

“Blood loss is the leading cause of preventable death - meaning we can actually do something about somebody dying by giving them whole blood,” said David Long, executive director for Tidewater EMS Council. “But there’s an ideal timeframe for that and that’s 15-30 minutes from point of injury. So, if you’ve been shot or stabbed or involved in a very bad car accident, the sooner that we can get the blood administered, the greater likelihood that you’re going to completely recover from the event.”

On Tuesday, September 27, a blood drive is being held specifically to supply this initiative. It’s from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the Tidewater EMS building, 1104 Madison Plaza in Chesapeake.

Appointments are preferred. To choose a time, click here.

For every pint of blood donated during this event, The Blood Connection company will give $20 toward the Whole Blood Initiative.

To make a monetary donation or find out more information, click here.