Blue Angels host thrill-seeking influencers: 'Most fantastic thing I’ve ever done'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Naval Air Station Oceana will host the 2023 Air Show this weekend, Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17.

However, on Wednesday, the Blue Angels gave the flight of a lifetime to two women who are showing their strength in career fields that have traditionally been male-dominated. The Navy calls them 'key influencers.'

M.I.T. engineer turned Emmy-nominated science TV host, Emily Calandrelli, suited up as well as Virginia Beach Fire Department Deputy Chief Amy Valdez.

“It’s actually a really smooth ride. I only passed out once,” exclaimed Valdez shortly after finishing her flight.

Valdez says she’s all about new opportunities and educating youth.

“You can do anything nowadays, and it’s an amazing opportunity that there’s not a job, there’s not a field you can’t get into,” said Valdez. “Anybody who’s interested in doing something physical and doing something to help others – you know, the Navy’s a great option, fire department – there’s no limits.”

This year’s theme is ‘50 Years of Women in Naval Aviation.’

Commander Melissa Moravan, Commanding Officer VR-56 says she looks forward to this event and sharing their passion and skills with the community.

“This is a way for them to come on base and see what we do every day. I know they hear us flying around often, but to actually get to see up close what we do and for us to pay back…” she added.

Lt. Katie Arbuckle is an F/A-18 pilot. Though she comes from generations of military aviators, she recognizes that not everyone has had that exposure. She commends the women who have paved the way and hopes to see even more change.

“I think it is still fairly unique that women are flying in single-seat jet squadrons. There are still a lot of squadrons that have never had a woman pilot in them, and that’s not a bad thing per se; it’s not the Navy’s fault,” Arbuckle stated. “It’s a selective process just to get here, and if you have less women in the pool to begin with, then it’s just going to be that way. But seeing more women in the pool to be selected and subsequently joining the TAC [Tactical Air Command] community, I think it’s going to become less unique to see a woman in a TAC squadron.”

The 2023 NAS Oceana Air Show will feature a week full of aviation performances, educational opportunities, and entertainment.

The air show is open to the public, and admission and parking are free. However, visitors should be prepared for crowds. The public affairs officer for Oceana says that nearly 342,000 attended the 2022 air show.

Gates open at 8 am on Saturday and Sunday. Base officials recommend not trying to come onto the base after 2 p.m.

For more detailed information on road closures and parking, click here.