Oceana Air Show returns for 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Captain Steve Djunaedi, Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, announced this morning that the Oceana Air Show will be making it's return on September 16 and 17.

He says the theme this year is 50 Years of Women in Naval Aviation, to celebrate and pay tribute to all Navy women trailblazers.

"Our theme this year pays tribute to the Navy's women trailblazers, from "The First Six" to earn their Wings of Gold, to the exemplary leaders who have since chosen to serve their Nation in the skies," says Capt. Djunaedi. "Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service."

The show's lineup this year will feature the Navy's flight demonstration teams, like the Blue Angels, the F-35C II Lightning Demonstration Team, and the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team.

Captain Djunaedi was joined by Commander Melissa Moravan, Commanding Officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 56, the "Globemasters." VR-56's hangar will host a variety of STEM activities during the air show.

This year, 5th graders from Virginia Beach and Chesapeake public schools will take a STEM field trip day on September 15 to learn all about the air show and participate in special activities.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer was at the announcement, and said the Resort City has a special relationship with those who fight to defend our freedoms.

"As a military community, Virginia Beach will always have a special kinship with those to defend our freedoms," Dyer said.

For more information on the airshow, click here.