Bon Secours and Anthem reach multi-year insurance deal

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — After filing a lawsuit against Anthem over alleged unpaid claims, Bon Secours says it’s reached a multi-year agreement with the insurance giant.

Last month, Bon Secours said they sued Anthem for $93 million – the amount they claim the insurance giant owes them in unpaid claims in Virginia. The lawsuit said Bon Secours had been trying to resolve the matter with Anthem for nearly four years, but claimed Anthem said there was “insufficient data to respond to the allegations of a breach.”

The lawsuit was filed after Bon Secours terminated its contract with Anthem’s Medicare Advantage and Medicaid Managed Care products – which they say was a direct result of Anthem's unpaid claims.

On Friday, Bon Secours announced that the lawsuit has been dismissed and an agreement with Anthem, which will be in place until 2028, has been reached.

“We sincerely believe that access to quality health care services is vital for our communities. This new agreement protects our patients’ access to compassionate care close to home,” said Pat Davis-Hagens, President of Bon Secours Hampton Roads.

The agreement will reverse the previous terminations and allow all Anthem Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plan members to have in-network coverage at Bon Secours. It also extends coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans.

The Anthem Medicaid plan was slated to be terminated at Bon Secours on October 1. Bon Secours stopped accepting Anthem’s Medicare Advantage plan on August 1, but Anthem will cover any claims that patients incurred during the lapse, Bon Secours says.

“We worked together to creatively address affordability for our members and the financial needs of an important care provider. This agreement provides long-term stable access to care at Bon Secours without cost increases for our members and employers,” said Anthem Virginia President Monica Schmude.