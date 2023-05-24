Both parties in Donovon Lynch case, once again, agree upon $3M settlement

The Donovon Lynch case was back in federal court Wednesday.

Lynch was shot and killed in March 2021 during a violent night at the Oceanfront. A Virginia Beach police officer, Solomon Simmons, admitted to shooting Lynch, who said he had a handgun.

On Wednesday, more than two years after the incident, lawyers representing both sides went before a federal judge in Norfolk to try and answer questions about the status of the $3 million settlement.

Cameras were not allowed in court Wednesday.

In early December, the City of Virginia Beach and the Lynch family appeared to agree on a settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit. Both sides stated they signed the $3 million agreement—$1 million from city insurance and the rest would be from the city.

In court, Mark Stiles, a lawyer for the city, said it's the largest settlement ever for Virginia Beach.

Stiles said the settlement to him was "buying peace" and it would give the city and Officer Simmons full release from further litigation.

Afterward, attorney Justin Fairfax took the stand. He had previously represented the Lynch family. He avoided answering quite a few questions, citing attorney-client privilege.

Fairfax did say that when he signed the agreement in December, he believed it was a binding agreement.

Toward the end of the hearing, Joseph Sherman, representing the Lynch family, indicated there may have been undue influence/duress involved with the previous agreement.

The judge quickly shut down that argument, essentially saying he could not bring in new evidence.

After a recess, both parties, once again, agreed upon that $3 million settlement.

One lawyer for the City of Virginia Beach said "We're happy there is true closure."

Lynch's lawyer said, "it was never about the money."

He mentioned advocating for further investigation which couldn't happen if the settlement took place.

Lynch's legal team said they will likely hold a press conference this week.