Boy taken to hospital after shooting on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A boy is in the hospital after a shooting in the 3000 block of Airline Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Portsmouth Police told News 3 officers responded to the area for a reported gunshot wound incident at 2:17 p.m.

Officers found the boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide any further information about his condition.

This is the second night in a row a young person was shot in the city. Monday night, a 15-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of Cherokee Road and Chowan Drive. Police said the teen later died.

This latest shooting comes as cities across Hampton Roads began to celebrate National Night Out, a time when members of the community and law enforcement agencies get together for a good time and to help build relationships.

More than 20 children have been injured or killed in shootings in the Tidewater area since Memorial Day.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.