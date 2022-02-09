Budget amendment asks for $10 million dollars to help victims of VB mass shooting, other tragedies

HAMPTON ROADS, VA

It's been nearly 3 years since the shooting at Building 2 at the Municipal Center in Virginia Beach where 12 employees were gunned down.

For many survivors and family members, benefits provided by the City of Virginia Beach or through grants including VB Strong are set to run out this May.

So many of the survivors and family members have gone through physical and mental health therapy, just as Joesph Samaha did and still does.

It's been nearly 15 years but everyday Joseph Samaha, thinks of his daughter Reema, killed among 32 others in the Virginia Tech mass shooting.

"8 years after the shooting my wife said hey Joe, I think you need to check in with someone," he said.

He's been in therapy ever since, reimbursed by the Commonwealth, part of VTVCARE foundation, started by Virginia Tech families, 3 years after the massacre.

"After year 3 of any mass violence event, there is no more money, donor money and grant money is gone and distributed," he said.

VTVCare helps families and survivors pay for long term trauma needs that insurance doesnt cover. Now VTV is working with Virginia Beach Mass Shooting families to establish help for them.

"Wee learned so much from our experience why cant we model that to Virginia Beach," he said. "It's like a plug and play, at VT it was a disgruntled, student and this was a disgruntled employee."

Delegate Kelly Fowler has proposed a budget amendment, asking for 10 million dollars to create the Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund during the 2022 legislative session.

"Ever since Missy I have been a different person, and I need to get back to me," said Debbie Borato.

Borato lost her sister Missy Langerin the tragedy and she is using money from VB Strong for therapy, but that money expires this May. She's in favor of the find for future therapy needs.

"Something could be said, or we hear, or we smell that could set us off again, I am scared for my future," said Borato.

Samaha says The VMVCF will be established as a permanent fund invested and directed by the state. The gain from the invested funds will be compounded to benefit victims of mass violence in Virginia. Disbursements to identified and eligible victims to reimburse their out-of-pocket expenses that insurance does not cover will begin three years after a mass shooting event and remain in perpetuity. The VMVCF will be managed and disbursed either through the Virginia Crime Victims Fund or the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Jason Nixon who lost his wife Kate inside Building 2 that day, says his dental plan paid for by the city will also be gone in 3 months and he needs help for ongoing PTSD

"They got me on medications to help me handle this stuff, but I don't go to sleep like regular people I have nightmares and nightsweats, I also need to make sure my kids are taken care of," said Nixon.

Lawmakers in the House of Delegates where Fowler proposed this have yet to take up the budget or amendments, but they will have to before their session ends on March 12.

