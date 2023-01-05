Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard

SUFFOLK, Va. — There's a lot of history here in the Hampton Roads, but who would have thought that they would find a hidden gem in their own backyard?

A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.

She called police to let them know and after Suffolk P.D. got on the scene, they confirmed the object was indeed a cannonball and that it was non-explosive.

The tenant, Megan Ferrell, said that at first glance, she was shocked to see the iron object.

"I saw a perfect sphere shape, and I wondered of course, 'that can't be a rock,' and it clicked in my head: is that a cannon ball? I looked around for the maintenance person here and didn't find them, so I just ended up calling 911," said Megan Ferrell, tenant and discoverer of cannonball.

Suffolk police say the case was handed over to Virginia state police and their bomb unit. Officials tell us that the cannonball was properly disposed of, and no one was hurt.