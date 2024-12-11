Car fire extinguished, VB School Board's cell phone policy, Mangione lawyers up: Sunrise Brief

A car erupted into flames in the Downtown Tunnel on I-264 in Portsmouth Tuesday night, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. A video captures the moment flames shot up from the vehicle, backing up traffic in both directions. Virginia State Police say they were dispatched at 4:50 p.m. to respond to the car fire, which was heading eastbound inside the tunnel. Fire crews arrived soon afterward to extinguish the flames. Police say there were no external injuries reported, but we're still working to learn if anyone experienced respiratory or other internal injuries. The car was ultimately towed away, allowing traffic to flow once again. Car fire shuts down lanes of Downtown Tunnel in Portsmouth

The Virginia Beach School Board voted to revise their cell phone-free policy Tuesday night. A new cell phone policy was proposed to better adhere to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order 33. This new policy was passed unanimously by the board, requiring Virginia Beach schools to adopt no cell phones "from bell to bell," with one exception. The board voted to allow high schoolers to have their phones during lunch periods. At all other times of the day, though, they must be stored in backpacks or lockers. Middle school students have to have phones away from the first bell to the last bell, including lunch. Elementary students will not have phones on school grounds at all.

