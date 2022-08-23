Watch Now
News

Actions

Carjacking in Virginia Beach occurs amid the ongoing trend in other local cities

Stolen car
Schmidt, Maddy
Stolen car
Posted at 3:52 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 16:04:28-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Carjackings have become an ongoing trend across local cities.

WTKR reporter Brendan Ponton says crime mapping says over the past four weeks, in Norfolk, there have been 23 robberies with six of those being carjackings.

Another incident occurred in Virginia Beach on Monday off of the block of 4600 Blackwatch Ct.

The VBPD responded to the report of a robbery around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was making a delivery when he was confronted by multiple armed suspects.

The suspects then took his vehicle and left the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!