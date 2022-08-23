Carjacking in Virginia Beach occurs amid the ongoing trend in other local cities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Carjackings have become an ongoing trend across local cities.

WTKR reporter Brendan Ponton says crime mapping says over the past four weeks, in Norfolk, there have been 23 robberies with six of those being carjackings.

Another incident occurred in Virginia Beach on Monday off of the block of 4600 Blackwatch Ct.

The VBPD responded to the report of a robbery around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was making a delivery when he was confronted by multiple armed suspects.

The suspects then took his vehicle and left the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.