Changes coming to the Virginia Beach COVID-19 vaccine clinic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Some important changes are coming soon to the Virginia Beach Convention Center vaccination clinic.

Starting Monday, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and its contractor will be managing the vaccination clinic at the convention center.

The site was previously managed by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and the city.

With the new change, the site will be able to serve more people since it will be open six days a week from Monday through Saturday.

Walk-ups will no longer be allowed. Residents will now have to schedule an appointment using the Virginia Beach ZIP code 23451 or by calling the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) hotline at 877-VAX-IN-VA.

Anyone who already received their first dose vaccine at the Virginia Beach Convention Center will still be able to get their second dose at the same location and should schedule their second dose vaccine through the Vaccine Administration Management System.

“This gives an opportunity for city employees to get back to their normal jobs,” Paul Brumund said, the Chief Operations Officer for the Virginia Beach Health Department.

He says city employees like librarians, EMTs and firefighters have worked at the vaccination clinic since January and need to get back to their other duties.

“It’s been incredible that the work the city employees have been doing to maintain their workloads in their offices and departments as well as contribute significant time to the convention center efforts.”

In an uncertain time, Brumund says the city was appreciative of those workers.

“From the EMTs... one day they might be working on an ambulance, and the next day they’re into the convention center doing vaccinations.”

According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the decision for the change in management was made by the state and the city.

“With the vendor taking over the convention center, it’s allowing us to do some smaller scale vaccinations all throughout the community,” Ed Braswell of the Virginia Beach Department of EMS said.

The city’s goal is to now reach groups who might be hesitant to get the vaccine.

“We’re working with community leaders, faith-based leaders to identify groups that are disconnected or underserved healthcare wise and get out in the community and get the shots there,” Braswell said.

