Chesapeake curbside recycling program to end; City provides options ahead of change

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The City of Chesapeake stood on their decision to change curbside recycling programs for residents in their meeting Tuesday.

News 3 previously reported the city wanted to eliminate curbside recycling all together effective July 1, 2022. On March 8, city council changed their answer, giving residents the option to choose using a program.

According to the city, residents will be given information to companies that offer subscription-based recycling services. For those who are unable to or choose not to pay, the City Manager will be establishing drop-off locations around the city.

"Transitioning recycling to the private sector gives our residents the options to choose whether or not to participate and to determine what type and level of recycling best fits their individual needs," a release from the city reads "Savings resulting from this change will allow the City to better focus financial resources on its core waste management services, including weekly trash collection and bulk waste collection, as well as address staffing shortages in areas such as Police, Fire, and 911."

The city says current curbside recycling contracts will last until June 30 and no changes are expected until that time.

News 3 spoke with residents and the city previously and City Council documents said eliminating curbside recycling would save $2 million per year. Chesapeake is working on a plan to increase pay for sworn public safety employees, and these savings would provide part of the funding.

The city said they will post updates to their website or you can text “ChesUpdates” to 888-777 to receive texts when updates are available.