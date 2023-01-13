Chesapeake deputy awake and talking after injured in shooting: Officials

HAMPTON, Va. — According to officials, Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy, Investigator Scott Chambers, is awake and talking after being injured in a shooting in Hampton Wednesday.

Hampton police said around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Task Force pulled over a suspect, later identified as Lamont Lewis, to arrest him on felony warrants.

When Lewis got out, he started firing at task force agents and they returned fire, according to Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot.

Lewis and Chambers were struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Lewis later died at the hospital.

