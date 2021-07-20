Chesapeake man arrested in 82-year old mother's murder

CHESAPEAKE, Va - A Chesapeake man accused of shooting and killing his mother has been arrested in Delaware, after police say he was on the run for two days. Police arrested 20-year old Traivon McNulty during a traffic stop. He’s being charged in the murder of his adopted mother, 82-year old Mary McNulty. Police tell News 3 that Traivon McNulty is being transported back to Virginia.

"I want justice. If that’s by death penalty or what the court system deems appropriate but of course there’s nothing that’s going to bring my mother-in-law back," Joe Lymore said, Mary McNulty's son-in-law.

Family members tell News 3 that they helped police track down Traivon by looking at his credit card history. They say they noticed Traivon using his credit card at a Target in New York.

"Technology helped out We got into the banking system and found out he just had a transaction in New York City and from their we alerted the Chesapeake police to alert New York detectives. They sent us a picture early this morning to make sure they had the right person."

Joe Lymore was Mary McNulty’s son-in-law for twenty years. Being apart of the family for two decades, he says McNulty was like a second mother to him.

"Mary McNulty, my mother-in-law was really well respected in the community and in her family. I’m truly going to miss her."

Family members tell News 3 that the two got into a disagreement Saturday morning about Traivon’s monthly rent being late and say McNulty and her husband only charged Traivon $200 a month to live there. Relatives say their discussion turned deadly. Traivon is accused of shooting and killing his mother. Traivon is being charged with homicide and domestic assault.

"We were glad that this part of the process was done and now we’re just waiting on the next stage of the process that will be going to trial and hopefully finding him guilty by jury."

Lymore says he and the family are still healing from the tragedy of the family matriarch. Police tell News 3 that Traivon McNulty will be taken to the Chesapeake Regional Jail once he is transported back to Virginia.