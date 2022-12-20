Chesapeake man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake man is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters in Norfolk, police said.
Early in the morning on Dec. 13, police were called to the 7500 block of Avenue J for a man who had been reportedly seen underneath parked cars. When officers got there, they said they found Joseph Clarke, 29.
According to a press release, detectives charged Clarke with two counts of catalytic converter theft in addition to possession of burglarious tools.
Clarke was being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
RELATED CONTENT: Catalytic Converters
Experts seeing a rise in catalytic converter thefts Catalytic converter thefts on the rise across the US Anti-theft device purchases increase in Hampton Roads Local non-profit ravaged by catalytic converter thefts Legislation aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts Virginians react to lawmakers aiming to crack down on catalytic converter thefts