Chesapeake man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Norfolk, police say

Posted at 8:52 PM, Dec 19, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake man is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters in Norfolk, police said.

Early in the morning on Dec. 13, police were called to the 7500 block of Avenue J for a man who had been reportedly seen underneath parked cars. When officers got there, they said they found Joseph Clarke, 29.

According to a press release, detectives charged Clarke with two counts of catalytic converter theft in addition to possession of burglarious tools.

Clarke was being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

