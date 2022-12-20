Chesapeake man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake man is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters in Norfolk, police said.

Early in the morning on Dec. 13, police were called to the 7500 block of Avenue J for a man who had been reportedly seen underneath parked cars. When officers got there, they said they found Joseph Clarke, 29.

According to a press release, detectives charged Clarke with two counts of catalytic converter theft in addition to possession of burglarious tools.

Clarke was being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.