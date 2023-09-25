Chesapeake mom reacts to arrest after 2 years following her son's murder

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake mom finally has relief, after two years without answers about who killed her son, police have made an arrest.

Less than three weeks ago News 3's reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with Rebecca Gatewood on the second anniversary her son's death. She was desperate for a call from police, hoping an arrest would eventually made. Tuesday, she got that call.

"My heart immediately dropped into my stomach," said Rebecca Gatewood, who lost her son to gun violence.

A natural reaction, to a phone call Gatewood has been waiting patiently for.

"Two years and 11 days," said Gatewood.

That's how much time has gone by since the death of her 18-year-old son Maurice Wilson, who was shot and killed on Pacels Way.

Tuesday, police arrested and charged 19-year-old Nathan Thompson in connection to Wilson's death.

"It's just so hard for me to understand," Gatewood said. "How you can just take somebody life and leave them laying in the street as you go home to your family?"

"Kelsey, I think even if it something happened and it was an accident, it's not going to bring my child back and there definitely needs to be accountability," saidGatewood.

Gatewood said her son had a passion for many things in life, like art and going to real estate school.

"He missed out on his future," said Gatewood. "We missed out on his future."

Now she's mentally preparing herself for Thompson's bond hearing Tuesday.

"I have to go into it expecting the worst I guess, but obviously hoping for the best," she added.

"How do you plan on keeping your son's name alive," asked Jones.

"We're going to continue to work in the community, and there's 'Stop the Violence 757,'" said Gatewood.

While it won't bring Gatewood's son back, she has a message for families who are also waiting on that one call : "For any parent that's out there that feels like 'I'm tired of fighting, I'm just done,' don't give up, keep fighting."

