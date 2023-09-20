Arrest made 2 years after 18-year-old found shot dead in Chesapeake roadway: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An arrest has been made in a more than 2-year-old homicide case.

Nathan Lamar Thompson has been charged with felony homicide, firearm use in commission of felony, and two felony robbery charges in connection to the murder of Maurice Wilson.

On September 8, 2021, Maurice's body was found in a roadway after shots were reported to have been heard in the 1300 block of Pacels Way.

Maurice Wilson, also known as "Reese," was only 18-years-old when he was shot and killed.

News 3 has continued to keep track of this case, and just earlier this month, we spoke with the Maurice's grieving mother, Rebecca Wilson, who said, "I'm faithful that there will be some closure in the case. The sad part though is, even with closure, if there is an arrest to be made, it doesn't change the fact [that] my child is not coming back."

"He had a passion for so many things in life, from drawing to his art, and his finances. He was very big on trading stocks and bonds and he started going to real estate school," said Rebecca.

