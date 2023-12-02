Chesapeake mother in hospital after being hit by car in police chase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The family of Jessica Garrison, a Chesapeake mother of four, says her life is forever changed.

While at this intersection on Military Highway South, a car fleeing from police hit Harrison’s car. Harrison was an innocent driver and was not a part of the chase. Her family says she is in critical condition.

"The biggest injury was the abdominal area and her left wrist and also some cuts and bruises," LeeAnne Knapp, Jessica Garrison's step-mother said. "She’s got bruising all over her from the seat belts."

Chesapeake police say they tried to initiate a traffic stop Nov. 24th on a gray Subaru for failing to maintain their lane and for a registration violation. The driver did not stop, resulting in a police chase.

Police say the chase ended when the suspect crashed into a White Chevrolet that wasn’t involved in the chase at the intersection of Military Highway South and George Washington Highway North.

Garrison was driving that Chevrolet and is still in critical condition.

"She gets to go home to her babies," Knapp said. "She’s alive. This really puts a damper on the way they are able to support the family."

Derron Williams, 23, the driver police were chasing that day, died in the crash. Garrison's family is upset that the pursuit turned dangerous.

"Dude, you just should have pulled over," Knapp said. "Number one, just pull over. If there’s so much traffic around, don’t pursue."

Chesapeake’s police pursuit policy says the officer must believe their is a need to immediately arrest someone outweighs the level of danger created by the chase.

The policy also recognizes pursuits are a danger to the public and that an officer must exercise sound judgment when engaging in a pursuit.

News 3 reached out to police to learn if the officer's pursuit followed the policy, and we're working to find out the status of the officer involved.

Garrison's family is raising money for Garrison's recovery, click hereto learn more.

Garrison released this statement to News 3: