Chesapeake native, former Marshall University football player killed in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Chesapeake native and former Indian River High School and Marshall University football player was killed in a Tuesday night crash in rural Suffolk.

Jaquan Yulee died after his vehicle flipped onto its roof on Leafwood Road near South Quay Road. He was the vehicle's only occupant, police said.

In a tweet, Marshall University confirmed Yulee's death and called the 24-year-old "exemplary."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of former Marshall football student-athlete Jaquan Yulee," the university tweeted. "His energy and ability to connect with so many in our fanbase was exemplary. He will be missed by so many in the Thundering Herd."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of former Marshall football student-athlete Jaquan Yulee. His energy and ability to connect with so many in our fanbase was exemplary. He will be missed by so many in the Thundering Herd. pic.twitter.com/ccnMotdOes — Marshall Football (@HerdFB) July 14, 2021

The cause of the fatal crash is still under investigation.