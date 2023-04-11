Chesapeake police ask for public's help in finding missing teen

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is still looking for a 16-year-old runaway.

Destiny Ayala-Patterson was last seen on Tuesday, March 28 around 1 p.m. leaving Indian River High School in a sedan, according to police.

CPD released the following description of Destiny: “Destiny is a Hispanic female, approximately 5’07’’ tall and 150 pounds with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a green and tan blouse and blue jeans.”

Information on Destiny was released at the request of her family, who told police that they have been unable to contact her.

The department is asking anyone with knowledge of Destiny’s whereabouts to call them at 757-382-6161. Citizens can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

