Chesapeake police searching for missing man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say 32-year-old Ryan "Patches" Blankenship was last seen in Chesapeake on Feb. 17, but his last known whereabouts were in the Staunton and Waynesboro area on Feb. 20th.

According to police, Blankenship has medical conditions that require medication that he is without, and may be in need of medical attention.

Police say Blankenship has many visible tattoos including a penguin on the back of his right hand, a star on the back of his left hand, a batman symbol on his right inner forearm and a tribal wristband on his right wrist.

He may be driving a black Chrysler Sebring convertible with Va. handicapped plates, with one side mirror missing.

Police say he is believed to be in Staunton, Va. or Waynesboro, Va.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with News 3 for updates.