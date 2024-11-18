Chesapeake School Board meeting, Ukraine gains weapons, 3 men shot in Norfolk: Sunrise Brief

Chesapeake school board meeting today to address safety concerns after student's arrest at Grassfield High School. Later today, the Chesapeake School Board will meet for the first time since the arrest of a student found with a loaded gun on campus. The original meeting we shared weeks ago was postponed to today.

The student connected to the incident has since been arrested and charged with possessing a firearm on school property. Parents have shared concerns ahead of the meeting.

News 3 reporter Gabrielle Harmon got in touch with one of the parents, Natasha Martin, a mother of two kids at Grassfield. She shared her concerns about safety moving forward, that her kids did not feel safe in the days after the incident. Her biggest question is around safety measures.

Martin says she will be at today's meeting. This is the first meeting since the incident at Grassfield back in October.

Today's meeting is broken up into two parts. There will be a closed meeting for officials at 2:30 p.m. The regular meeting for the public will begin at 6 p.m.