Chesapeake School Board meeting, Ukraine gains weapons, 3 men shot in Norfolk: Sunrise Brief

Chesapeake school board meeting today to address safety concerns after student's arrest at Grassfield High School. Later today, the Chesapeake School Board will meet for the first time since the arrest of a student found with a loaded gun on campus. The original meeting we shared weeks ago was postponed to today.
The student connected to the incident has since been arrested and charged with possessing a firearm on school property. Parents have shared concerns ahead of the meeting.
News 3 reporter Gabrielle Harmon got in touch with one of the parents, Natasha Martin, a mother of two kids at Grassfield. She shared her concerns about safety moving forward, that her kids did not feel safe in the days after the incident. Her biggest question is around safety measures.
Martin says she will be at today's meeting. This is the first meeting since the incident at Grassfield back in October.
Today's meeting is broken up into two parts. There will be a closed meeting for officials at 2:30 p.m. The regular meeting for the public will begin at 6 p.m.Cheasapeake school board meeting to address safety concerns
Ukraine gains access to U.S. long-range missiles. Biden has approved Ukraine's use of America's powerful long-range missiles in its war against Russia.
The weapons have the range to travel nearly 200 miles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address last night, said the missiles would "speak for themselves."
Tomorrow marks the one thousand days Russia and Ukraine have been at war.Ukraine accesses U.S. long-range missiles
Norfolk Police investigating triple shooting near Old Dominion. Police in Norfolk are trying to figure out what led to three people being shot near Old Dominion. This happened yesterday morning around 2 a.m., along 37th St. near Hampton Blvd.
Officers say three men showed up to Sentara Norfolk separately after being shot. Police determined they were all related and are expected to be ok.3 men recovering after early morning shooting near ODU
This morning's weather: Sunny, partly cloudy
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today we will have a mild start to the week with highs in the upper 60s. A nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today.
On the forecast tomorrow, we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs returning to the upper 60s. Showers will move in tomorrow night. Showers move in with a cold front on Wednesday. Cooler and windy to end the week.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
So far this morning, there haven't been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Something in the Water happening in 2025
Something in the Water organizers meet the contract deadline. Following through this morning in Virginia Beach, where there will be Something in the Water next year. Festival organizers met the deadline to make that happen.
Last week, city council members voiced concerns about logistics regarding next year's festival.
City officials confirmed festival organizers signed a contract by the end of business on Friday, a deadline Mayor Bobby Dyer set after the initial deadline was missed.
Last week, Mayor Dyer said the city was prepared to pull the plug on next year's festival if the deadline wasn't met.
News 3 submitted a request to receive more information about the festival, but the dates are confirmed for April 26 and 27 of next year.
It was originally set to happen back in October, but that changed after Pharrell Williams announced it would be postponed until 2025.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.