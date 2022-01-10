Chesapeake School Board to meet for first time since mandatory mask decision, 6 schools move to virtual learning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake school board members will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. to discuss the vacancy on the board.

Tonight’s meeting will be the first one since board members made the decision to go back to mandatory masking for all students and since Friday’s announcement to switch to virtual learning for five days at six schools due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The meeting also comes on the heels of social media comments that were allegedly directed at school board members.

The comments were posted on Instagram after a special meeting Dec. 31, 2021 where the board rolled back its decision to make masks optional.

In a statement, Police PIO Leo Kosinski said, “They were non-specific threatening posts made on various social media platforms. Our Detectives looked into it and found no creditable threats at this time. There will be Police Officers at tonight's School Board meeting.”

News 3 will be at the meeting tonight and will have an update.