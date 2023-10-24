Chesapeake to add new schools, expand others due to overcrowding

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake is responding to steady growth and overcrowding in their schools.

The school board got a look at some of the development plans including building new schools and adding to existing ones.

One elementary school will be built in the Culpepper Landing neighborhood off George Washington Highway and is set to be complete in 2027.

Another elementary school will be built on Clearfield Avenue and is set to be completed in 2033.

Some schools will be renovated including Southwestern, Camelot and Deep Creek. Those schools have been around for more than 50 years.

One retired teacher likes the sound of that.

"I’ve taught in three different schools, and one of them was newly renovated back in the 90’s," Sarah Eason Williams, a retired Chesapeake teacher said. "When schools are renovated, it gives everyone a greater sense of purpose."

Growth in the area has contributed to overcrowding in schools.

In Monday's school board meeting, the board was presented the real estate statistics.

More than 500 new homes have been built in Chesapeake within the last year. And several new apartment complexes.

The superintendent says the expansions will help reduce overcrowding.

"Overcrowding is occurring in different parts of the city," Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton said. "New schools are being built to address that. We don’t know that we’ll completely eliminate portable classrooms with growth happening all the time, but we certainly want to decrease."

A few 3rd to 5th grade schools will expand to become Kindergarten to 5th grade. Some of the school buildings will see renovations and additions.

"K through five school will be less transitions for students," Cotton said. "So when they start kindergarten, they will stay in the same building for several years rather than moving to another school. It does make sense for Crestwood Intermediate, we’re going to make that a K through five and then BM Williams will become a K through five school."

One parent says Chesapeake is a desirable district for parents.

"I do think it’s a great thing that people are moving to the area," Faith Griffin, a parent said. "It’s a great area and we are going to need more schools to accommodate students."