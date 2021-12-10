Hampton Roads community raising money to support family of Navy SEAL who died during training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Communities near and far are coming together to remember 43-year-old Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, the commanding officer of Virginia Beach-based SEAL Team 8, who died after being injured in a fast-rope training exercise over the weekend.

Bourgeois died Tuesday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, three days after being injured during training

Restaurants like Chick's Oyster Bar remember Bourgeois as a "warrior, husband, and father of five."

To remember Bourgeois and support his family, the oyster bar is helping to raise awareness about fundraisers to get the Bourgeois family through this tough time. The oyster bar reposted an Instagram post from retired Navy SEAL Jon Macaskill to help get the word out and gain further exposure.

But the help doesn't stop there. The Chesapeake United Soccer Club has raised over $70,000, which will go directly to Brian's wife and his five children, according to the club.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones learned that Brian's son plays for that team.

"This family needs us now more than ever. Let's continue coming together to serve them in Brian's honor," a representative for the Chesapeake United Soccer Club said.

