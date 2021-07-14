Watch
News

Actions

City audit concludes Virginia Beach Police Department's Body-Worn Camera Program is compliant

items.[0].videoTitle
Body camera
Posted at 10:59 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 23:13:25-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach released Tuesday details of a city audit of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Body-Worn Camera Program, concluding that the program is compliant.

The audit covers the time from January 2020 to April 2021.

In April, Police Chief Paul Neudigate announced a change in policy, saying that officers would activate their body cam while they were responding to a call. Previously, the policy was that officers would activate the camera when they arrived on scene.

Additionally, all sworn officers with the department now have body cameras.

Body cameras have been a big source of controversy after a police officer shot and killed 25-year-old Donovon Lynch in March; the officer's body camera was not activated.

Chief Neudigate talked to News 3 Tuesday about the audit.

"I think what the audit reaffirms that we have a very good body worn camera policy and like anything else, there's always room for improvement. So, we'll make some adjustments,” he said. “It's really not on capturing body-worn camera video, but the tagging and the cataloguing on the back end to make sure that we're doing everything we can to have a very robust, solid BWC program."

The police department began implementing its program back in 2018.

You can read the full report on the audit here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections