Virginia Beach Police update body camera policy; officers must activate camera en route to call

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police Department has released a video explaining their body camera policy and training.

In the video, Captain William Zelms explains how the department is now completely through all four phases of the body camera rollout plan. He says they are in the process of ensuring every sworn personnel has a body camera. As of now, only the department's 450 patrol officers have body cameras.

The department has now implemented a new policy that as soon as an officer is en route, they must activate their body camera. The older policy stated that an officer only had to activate the camera once they were on scene.

The only time the body cameras can be turned off and not on standby mode is when an officer is at the jail, precinct, or on break.

The captain also stated during the video that the only way to automate the process is to have the officer's existing holsters with a signal device.

He says the holsters were not compatible at first for the signals. The goal is to have the signals in place before their July training program.

The captain says the entire department everyone wants this technology for transparency to the community.

This latest policy update follows the fatal shooting of Donovon Lynch involving an officer.

The officer who shot and killed Lynch did not have their body camera activated at the time of the shooting, leaving the community outraged and seeking transparency.

Chief Neudigate stated that the officer's reasoning for the camera not being activated is still being investigated.

