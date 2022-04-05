City of Chesapeake to resume bulk trash, yard waste collection April 12

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - After well-documented delays, the City of Chesapeake will resume bulk trash and yard waste collections starting next week.

Collections will begin again on Tuesday, April 12. Requests are required for bulk trash, but not bagged yard waste.

The city temporarily suspended the services in January due to staffing shortages.

City officials say demand is expected to be high, so they're warning residents brief delays may occur.

Issues with trash collection in the city have been going on since at least August 2021, when city officials said they were working to recruit additional staff and get them into the field as soon as possible.

News 3 has spoken with frustrated residents who told us they had been seeing problems for months before that. Some told us it took the city two months to pick up their bulk trash, which has attracted unwanted critters.

In September, the Department of Public Works told us the pandemic has contributed to residential waste by more than 20%, and the shortage in drivers nationwide has contributed to the staffing shortage.

Click here to submit a request. You can learn more about your waste disposal options here.

Related: Trash pickup problems in Chesapeake persist due to continued staffing shortages