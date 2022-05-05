City of Hampton to enforce no parking on lawns ordinance starting July 1

HAMPTON, Va. - Starting July 1, the city of Hampton will begin enforcing an ordinance that will not allow residents to park on their lawns if street parking is available.

City spokesperson Robin McCormick said the city will notify a resident if they are violating the ordinance.

She said there will be a time period to allow the resident to comply, and if the situation isn't corrected, the violation will then be reported to a judge. She said there could be a fine imposed of anywhere from $10 to $1,000.

Last year, council members voted 4-3 to adopt the ordinance banning people from doing so.

There are exceptions to the ordinance. Those exceptions are:

Loading and unloading (up to 24 hours)

When either side of the adjacent street is labeled as "no parking permitted"

Reasonable accommodation

City-approved special permit

Street closures

Street sweeping/maintenance

Flooding or severe weather events

When washing the car

Those affected by the new ordinance can apply for financial assistance from the city to install a driveway.

More information on the $2,250 grant available to residents who qualify can be found here.