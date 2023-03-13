City of Norfolk narrows Norfolk Police Chief down to final 3, seeks public input

NORFOLK, Va. — The search for the new Norfolk Police Chief has been narrowed down to three finalists.

More than 25 people were considered for the top position, according to the City of Norfolk. Now, the city is seeking the public's input on the final three candidates' qualifications before a final decision is made.

The city published each candidate’s job history and experience on its website. However, the city is keeping the identities of the candidates anonymous.

Descriptions of the three candidates, provided by the city, are as follows:

Candidate A

Law Enforcement Executive with more than 35 years’ of civilian policing and military law enforcement duties, with increasingly responsible command-level experience. Commands include but are not limited to, operations, administration, community policing, precinct operations, criminal and internal investigations, training and recruiting.



Candidate has served as Chief of Police in two localities, including an urban southeastern city.



Candidate holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and has completed several advanced and executive level education programs.

Candidate B

Law Enforcement Executive with more than 20 years’ of civilian policing in an urban southeastern city, with increasing responsible command-level experience. Commands include but are not limited to, community policing, narcotics, operations and training.



Candidate holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice, and has completed several advanced and executive level education programs; is pursuing a PhD in Criminal Justice.

Candidate C

Law Enforcement Executive with nearly 35 years’ of civilian policing in a populous southeastern city, with increasing responsible command-level experience. Commands include but are not limited to, community policing, SWAT, precinct and special operations, training and development, and internal investigations.



Candidate holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology, a Master of Public Administration and has completed several advanced and executive level education programs.

During the search process, interviewers asked the candidates for their thoughts on a variety of issues including policing equity, community-based violence intervention and prevention, approaches to recruitment and more. That information has also been made available to the public and can be viewed here.

The city described the search as a "thorough process" that entails vetting the candidates, gathering input from numerous stakeholders, conducting in-person interviews and more.

If you'd like to voice your opinion on the police chief candidates, you can fill out the city's public input form, available at the bottom of this page. Community members are also welcome to email their feedback to NPDChiefSearch@norfolk.gov.

