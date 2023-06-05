City of VB wants $50 million lawsuit from Deshayla Harris' family dismissed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach wants a judge to dismiss the multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against them by the family of Deshayla Harris.

News Family of Deshayla Harris to sue City of Virginia Beach for $50 million Leondra Head

Harris was struck and killed by a stray bullet in the 300 block of 19th Street in March 2021. It happened the same night Donovan Lynch was killed by a Virginia Beach police officer.

News Virginia Beach agrees to pay $3M to the family of Donovon Lynch Web Staff

Police said Harris was a bystander during a feud between multiple groups of unknown people.

During the course of the investigation, police released photos of several potential witnesses to the incident, but no one has ever been charged in Harris' death.

In March 2023, Harris' family announced a $50 million lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach, claiming the city withheld evidence in the case.

Family of Deshayla Harris to sue City of Virginia Beach for $50 million

On Monday, the City of Virginia Beach filed a 21-page motion to dismiss all the counts, saying the lawsuit "undermines" work to make an arrest. The city also claims the lawsuit "misguidedly attempts to pin the blame for Harris's tragic death on the VBPD—including those officers who bravely came to her aid."

You can read the motion in its entirety below:



