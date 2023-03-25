Family of Deshayla Harris to sue City of Virginia Beach for $50 million

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The family ofDeshayla Harris, who was shot and killed, at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in March 2021 has announced a $50 million lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach.

The announcement came during a news conference Friday night with the family's attorney Justin Fairfax, who is also the former lieutenant governor of Virginia.

The family of Deshayla Harris is suing the city of Virginia Beach for $50 million, nearly 2 years after she was shot on the oceanfront — Leondra Head (@Leondrahead) March 24, 2023

Harris was struck and killed by a stray bullet in the 300 block of 19th Street. Police said Harris was a bystander during a feud between multiple groups of unknown people.

During the course of the investigation, police released photos of several potential witnesses to the incident, but no one has ever been charged in Harris' death.

Police said surveillance video, eyewitness statements and other evidence indicated "that Deshayla Harris was struck by gunfire exchanged between groups of individuals."

Additionally, the department said the bullet recovered from Harris isn't the same type of ammunition issued to VBPD officers.

During the news conference Friday, Fairfax and Elisheba Harris, who is Deshayla's mother, said the city has denied them answers in Deshayla's death. They said the Virginia Beach Police Department denied a ballistics report for two years.

Fairfax said the suit was filed Friday night before the statute of limitations was set to run out on Sunday.

In addition to the $50 million, News 3's Leondra Head reports the family is also suing for $350,000 in punitive damages.

News 3 is reaching out to the City of Virginia Beach to get a statement regarding the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

