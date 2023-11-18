CMA CGM, Salvation Army partner to hand out 1,500 Thanksgiving dinners

NORFOLK, Va. - 1,500 local families received turkeys and Thanksgiving sides outside the former Military Circle Mall in Norfolk on Saturday.

The event was the fourth time logistics company CMA CGM partnered with Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command to give out food to food insecure families.

Vehicles lined up around the closed mall and received enough food to feed a family of five.

CMA CGM says it brought more than 100 volunteers to direct traffic and hand out food.

“The food insecurity is higher than it has been and it’s hard," said Heather Wood, Director of Sustainability for CMA CGM North America. "It’s hard for people and I think what we want to be able to do is offer a little bit of relief.”

It was the first giveaway for the new Area Commander of Salvation Army, Major Chris Flanagan.

“We’ve had people out here since 3:30 this morning lining up and while that sounds impressive, it also lets you know the need," he told News 3.

The giveaway also included giving out 350 meals to homebound seniors.