Mayflower Marathon, Hampton Roads' largest food & fund drive, is back

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The 27th Annual Mayflower Marathon food and fund drive, hosted by 106.9 the Fox (WAFX) and FM99 (WNOR), is officially underway.

The 'round-the-clock food drive started Friday, Nov. 17 morning and runs until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Those interested in dropping off donations can do so at any of the following locations:



Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach

Kroger Marketplace at 1017 University Blvd. in Suffolk

Kroger at 1050 W. Mercury Blvd. at Coliseum Central in Hampton

Kroger at 5007-2 Victory Blvd. in Tabb

Moyock Welcome Center in Moyock, NC

All food donations and money collected in Virginia Beach and Suffolk will go to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and the donations made at the Hampton and Tabb locations will benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. The donations made in Moyock will go to the Foodbank of the Albemarle.

Unsure what to donate? The foodbanks recommend the following items:



Turkeys, hams and all other traditional sides

Lean canned protein (peanut butter, tuna, chicken, turkey, beans)

Fruits and vegetables (canned fruit and vegetables, pasta sauce, 100% fruit juice, fruit preserves, dried fruit)

Whole grains (cereal, pasta, oatmeal, family-size box rice, crackers)

Meals (soups, stews, boxed meals, canned pasta)

Money (cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted)

For more information, click here.