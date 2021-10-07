Co-conspirator of former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe pleads guilty to bribery scheme

NORFOLK, Va. - A Tennessee man accused of conspiring with former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit honest services mail fraud by paying bribes to secure medical services contracts for the Norfolk City Jail.

Gerald Boyle, 66, was the founder and chief executive officer of Correct Care Solutions (CCS), a company that provided medical services to inmates and local jails.

Boyle admitted to engaging in a 13-year-bribery scheme with McCabe in which he exchanged gifts, cash, entertainment and political contributions, among other things, for McCabe to perform official acts related to CCS' medical services contracts with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office.

The medical services contracts were worth approximately $3.2 million per year.

McCabe was convicted of all eleven charged counts related in part to this scheme.

“Gerard Boyle leveraged McCabe’s greed to unfairly game the system and get ahead of competitors. Their conspiracy to steer contracts to Boyle’s business in exchange for bribes was not only unfair to other businesses that played by the rules, but it betrayed the trust and confidence of the community,” said Brian Dugan, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office. “The FBI will never allow bribery to become business as usual.”

Boyle is scheduled to be sentenced on February 25, 2022. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.