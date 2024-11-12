CODI Alert, Virginia Veterans Network, Virginia's Operation FREE: Sunrise Brief

TOP HEADLINES: CODI Alert still in place for 14-year-old girl; Gov. Youngkin establishes Virginia Veterans Network; Virginia's Operation FREE stopping supply and distribution of fentanyl

A CODI Alert is still in place for 14-year-old Deborah Abigail Jenkins. Deborah Abigail Jenkins was last seen around 1 a.m. yesterday morning and hasn't been heard from since. Right now, officials believe she could be in danger.

She was last seen with 41-year-old James Bell, according to Virginia State Police. Jenkins' family told News 3 that Bell is the ex-boyfriend of Abigail's mother.

Bell has developed a semi-father figure relationship with the 14-year-old, Deana Miller, Jenkins' adoptive sister, said.

Jenkins and Bell were last seen at the Comfort Inn on South Military Highway. Police said they were last seen walking away from the building.

If you have seen Jenkins or know where she could be, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Governor Youngkin announces launch of new resource aimed at helping veterans. There is now a new website in Virginia aimed at helping veterans connect with resources across the state. Governor Glenn Youngkin made the announcement yesterday afternoon.

It's called the Virginia Veterans Network, a one-stop shop for services that the state provides, as well as other vetted state and national groups.

It is free to access, and if you register with the network you'll be automatically connected to the state's six veteran services departments and any federal services. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will manage the network.

Virginia's Operation FREE seizes over 550 pounds of fentanyl in the last 45 days. Operation FREE, short for Fentanyl Awareness, Reduction, Enforcement and Eradication is a partnership between local, state and federal agencies. The goal is to stop the supply and distribution of fentanyl.

In the last 45 days, 550 pounds of fentanyl has been taken off our streets. To put things into perspective, the DEA says just two milligrams of the drug is considered a lethal dose. That's equal to 10 to 15 grains of table salt.

All of these mothers that News 3 has heard from have lost a child to fentanyl. They all share one thing in common: a lifetime of grief. Sadly, they can't bring them back; however, initiatives like Operation FREE were created to ensure no other parent has to live in their shoes.

This morning's weather: Cool and breezy with sunshine

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says it will be much cooler and windy today. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s, 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. It may feel even cooler with a north wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Cool and breezy tomorrow with highs in the mid-50s and an NE wind at 10 to 15 mph. Expect sunshine in the morning with building clouds in the afternoon.

This morning's traffic: Multiples crashes just north of HRBT

Conor Hollingsworth says it’s all happening just north of the HRBT this morning.

Car crashes both eastbound and westbound near Mallory Street and Settlers Landing Rd.

Alternatives include taking the MMMBT, or getting off at the Mallory Street or Settlers Landing exits to find a workaround on the side roads.

Give yourself at least 10 to 15 mins extra this morning on your daily commute.

We Follow Through: Virginia Beach City Council continues debate on 10-1 voting system

Virginia Beach City Council to hold public hearing on 10-1 voting system. Later today, Virginia Beach will hold a public hearing on amending the city's charter. This amendment would establish a 10-1 voting system. As we've reported, the city uses the 10-1 voting system for elections. It allows residents to vote for the mayor and the city council member representing their district. The issue is the voting system does not reflect Virginia Beach's city charter. Last night, the NAACP chapter of Virginia Beach met to encourage others to support the 10-1 voting system. The group said it's proven to be a vital step towards ensuring equal representation and addressing the historical disparities faced by minority communities. While many agree with the 10-1 system, some think Virginia Beach should be following the city's original charter. Tonight's resolution would ask the general assembly to amend the city's charter next year. A similar process happened last year but ended with Governor Youngkin vetoing the charter change.

