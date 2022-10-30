Color Fun Run honoring Virginia Beach teen raises more than $8,000 in first year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - 15-year-old Abby Furco passed away just over a year ago after a long battle with cancer, but her friends and family are making sure her memory lives on.

Sunday morning, a large crowd gathered at Lago Mar Park in Virginia Beach, throwing red powdered paint in the air to kick off the first Abby Furco Memorial Color Fun Run.

For Abby's friends who spent months organizing the event, it was a moment even they weren't ready for.

Patty Furco

“I think it’s incredible. Even the people that don’t know Abby, they’re still here, they’re still supporting and she just built a community and everybody is here," said Elizabeth Castano.

Abby passed away October 19, 2021. Since then, her mother Patty Furco tells News 3 she and her family have been overwhelmed with support.

She was at the starting line leading the cheers for runners as they crossed the finish line covered in several colors added over the course of the 5k route.

“The amount that she reached to community members that even today have come up to me that I have never met but know Abby and love her and they let her, how she lived her life, guide them. It makes me feel wonderful and I know my baby won’t be forgotten," said an emotional Furco.

Bohon, Angela News 3 reporter Angela Bohon and her daughter, Cassie, finished the first Abby Furco Color Fun Run in style!

News 3 was a sponsor for Sunday's Color Fun Run that organizers announced had raised over $8,000 before the start of the race.

All proceeds are going to St. Baldrick's Foundation for cancer research in support of kids like Abby.

Donations are still being collected HERE.