Commonwealth's Attorney to make announcement on Virginia Beach pastor John Blanchard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Stacey Davenport, will be making an announcement regarding the criminal case against John Blanchard at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to county officials.

Blanchard, the pastor of Rock Church in Virginia Beach, was one of 17 people arrested in the sting.

Blanchard's charges were withdrawn last fall. The case was ruled as nolle prosequi, meaning there is insufficient evidence in a case to prove the defendant guilty, meaning the charges could be brought back.

Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey S. Katz has made a public statement on Facebook regarding the Virginia Beach pastor.

Chief Katz took to Facebook around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 10, with a statement claiming that Blanchard's charges were not withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

