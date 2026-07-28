Community helps replace tattered flag at Newport News post office

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A torn American flag flying outside the post office on 25th Street in downtown Newport News caught the attention of community members last week — and their quick action led to a new flag being raised by Friday.

Local photographer Charles Terrell first noticed the flag's poor condition and sent photos to News 3 showing the extent of the damage to the flag.

He also posted about it on Nextdoor, where the post gained attention from nearby residents, including Ashlee Memitt, an Air Force veteran.

"It was kind of sad, so that's how I came across that," Memitt said.

Memitt has a history of helping retire flags in disrepair, stopping at businesses and other buildings over the years when she spots one in poor condition. She said what she saw at the Newport News post office stood out.

"No flag should be flying like that especially over one of our government buildings. I hate to say it but that was one of the worst I've seen," Memitt said.

Memitt called the post office and received a case number. She said the response from staff was prompt and professional.

"They called me back pretty quickly they were very polite. I'm extremely impressed with their customer service and I think they've called me at least three times now," Memitt said.

Post office employees said the flag had reached its most recent state of disrepair as the result of a storm in June and that they thought a new flag was coming.

By Friday, Terrell sent News 3 an updated photo showing a new flag flying outside the post office. Memitt reflected on how the effort came together.

"I really didn't do very much. I made a phone call but then I followed through and made sure it would happen, but it wouldn't have happened if Charles didn't post that picture," Memitt said.

Some commenters on the Nextdoor post noted there are larger issues facing the city and region, but Memitt pushed back on the idea that caring about the flag means ignoring other concerns.

"Because we care about this does not mean we don't care about other things. Our hearts are big enough for multiple things," Memitt said.

The new flag is now on display outside the historic post office in downtown Newport News.

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